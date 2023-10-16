The Lions Club of Tea Gardens has been given a $23,882 Prepare & Recover Grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
Supported by MidCoast Council, the grant will fund a new community safe storage capability in Tea Gardens industrial estate.
"Lions have been providing emergency support to our local community through fundraising and direct action since we started here in 1968," club president, Doug Allen said.
"This new storage shed will really bolster our organisational and volunteer capability to continue to deliver these important services," Mr Allen said.
"I thank everyone who has finally made this happen."
The Lions Club of Tea Gardens is a part of a global service organisation, Lions Clubs International, which has more than 1.4 million members in 210 countries.
Lions Australia's focus areas include vision and eye health, youth, disaster relief, and medical research.
"This grant means we can replace and upgrade the old shipping container we currently use with a new safe and accessible storage facility located in the Tea Gardens industrial estate," vice-president and project manager, Robert Dorman said.
The MidCoast Council supports the project and has allocated land for the new storage facility.
The project will take around three months to complete and will help build long-lasting community resilience and wellbeing, as well as local capacity.
The FRRR has awarded a record $2,728,993 in grants to support and strengthen more than 200 remote, rural and regional communities across Australia through this quarter round of its flagship Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program.
