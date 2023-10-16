Great Lakes Advocate
Tea Gardens Lions Club received $23,882 to complete the project

By Sandra Bourke
October 17 2023 - 7:00am
Lions project team ready, Bruce Murray, grant writer, Sandra Bourke, Rhonda Dorman, and vice president Robert Dorman. Picture supplied.
The Lions Club of Tea Gardens has been given a $23,882 Prepare & Recover Grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).

