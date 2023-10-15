Local author and artist, Shelley Kurtz will hold a book signing and digital art demonstration for her Australian Beaks book next month.
The beautifully illustrated 56-page colouring journal features 25 Australian birds.
While participants colour, they will learn interesting facts including how to identify birds, their habitat, and where to find them.
You can even draw birds you have seen in the journal.
Join Shelley from 10.30am-12pm on Saturday, November 4 at Hallidays Point library and experience the journal come to life through exhibition, watch a demonstration of Shelley creating digital art, and get your journal signed by the author.
Light refreshments will be provided.
