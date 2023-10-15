Great Lakes Advocate
You can even draw birds you have seen in the journal

By Staff Reporters
October 16 2023 - 7:00am
Local author and artist, Shelley Kurtz. Picture supplied.
Local author and artist, Shelley Kurtz will hold a book signing and digital art demonstration for her Australian Beaks book next month.

