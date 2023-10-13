The community is being given an opportunity to understand how waste is managed within the Mid-Coast when Tuncurry Waste Management Centre will hold an open day this Sunday, October 15.
Organised by MidCoast Council, the event is part of this year's National Recycling Week - What Goes Around, Comes Around.
Attendees will have a chance to have their recycling questions answered attend a free workshop and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Community Recycling Centre, the Reviva reuse shop, the waste transfer station, Return and Earn, Green Bikes and the Men's Shed.
"What goes in your bin matters," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
"Getting it right means we can maximise the amount of recycling we can do here on the Mid-Coast and reduce the amount of waste we send to landfill," he said.
"During National Recycling Week, and every week, we want you to reduce, reuse and recycle better.
"It's important to see waste as a resource to keep the materials in circulation for as long as possible."
The free open day runs from 9am to 3 pm at Tuncurry Waste Management Centre.
The King and Queen of Green will provide the entertainment and demonstrate how the community can make positive changes to benefit the planet.
Register now for these free tours and fun workshops:
Remember to wear closed shoes and bring a hat and water bottle.
These tours and workshops will run throughout the day.
Places are limited so be sure to register so you don't miss out.
