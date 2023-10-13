Great Lakes Advocate
Council

Tuncurry Waste Management Centre will hold an open day this Sunday.

By Staff Reporters
October 13 2023 - 1:00pm
MidCoast Council will host an open day on Sunday at the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre. Picture supplied.
The community is being given an opportunity to understand how waste is managed within the Mid-Coast when Tuncurry Waste Management Centre will hold an open day this Sunday, October 15.

