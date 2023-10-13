Great Lakes Advocate
Of last month's 361 rescue missions, 103 were emergencies.

By Staff Reporters
October 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Marine Rescue NSW. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state have experienced their busiest September on record, completing 361 rescue missions and returning 782 people to shore last month.

