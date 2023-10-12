Free workshops for supervisors of learner drivers will be held in Taree and Tuncurry later this month.
"If you're planning to supervise a learner driver, these workshops are important for you," MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said.
"When learners have a positive experience and pick up good driving habits from the supervisor, it can make a world of difference to their future safety on the road."
The two-hour workshops will provide training on what to do before supervising a learner, such as refreshing your knowledge of the road rules and reviewing your driving habits.
They will also include tips on how to use and complete the learner driver log book as well as important road safety information.
These free workshops have been designed by Transport for NSW to provide support on how to go about giving lessons in a structured and effective way.
"The tips you'll learn will help reduce the stress of supervising a learner," explained Chris.
Workshops will be held in Taree on Monday, October 23 from 6pm at the MidCoast Council customer service and administration centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way; and in Tuncurry on Tuesday, October 24 from 6pm at the rear of the Rural Fire Service, Manning Lane, near the public car park.
Light refreshments will be provided.
It's essential to book your spot, so visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges/Road-safety-programs or call 7955 7372.
Learner drivers are are also welcome to attend.
