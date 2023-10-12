Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Neighbourhood Centre celebrates its new Lake Street home

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
October 12 2023 - 6:00pm
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, board members, Felicity Carter and Janice Paulson with programs manager, Corinne Stephenson and business manager, Karen Burton. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, board members, Felicity Carter and Janice Paulson with programs manager, Corinne Stephenson and business manager, Karen Burton. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

I love talking about the Forster Neighbourhood Centre, it's my favourite thing to do, management committee president, Felicity Carter OAM said as she welcomed supporters and friends to the facility's official opening earlier this week.

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

