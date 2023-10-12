I love talking about the Forster Neighbourhood Centre, it's my favourite thing to do, management committee president, Felicity Carter OAM said as she welcomed supporters and friends to the facility's official opening earlier this week.
"This is the most extraordinary organisation," she said.
"People often ask what the Forster Neighbourhood Centre does, because they have no idea of the breadth of services we provide.
"And my answer to that is a cross between an emergency department in a hospital; with the community services we provide, we are also a community connection, so if the wheels fall off your life for any reason the Neighbourhood Centre can straight away help you with food and clothes and even the occasional tent, it can provide electricity vouchers, counselling, no interest loans, and referrals to other fabulous organisations."
People often ask what the Forster Neighbourhood Centre does, because they have not idea of the breadth of services we provide.- Felicity Carter OAM
The centre also is involved in Activities for Kids, a singing group, a men's group, a women's shed and much more, and they all connect our community with each other, Ms Carter said.
Staff and volunteers moved into the revamped Little Street premises earlier this year from their cramped, tired site in Tuncurry.
The council owned building has been provided to the organisation at a subsidised commercial rent for up to five years.
The site has been fitted out as a central community hub complete with a community meeting room, interview rooms and a safe place for all Great Lakes residents who reach out for support.
Before cutting the celebratory ribbon, MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin lamented she sometimes was saddened that governments could not provide services the community required.
"But, then I feel heartened and uplifted by the fact that there are community organisations such as this to step into the breach," Cr Pontin said.
"There is so much hard work to deliver the help that a large part of our community needs."
The centre has been operating in the Great Lakes for more than 40 years.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.