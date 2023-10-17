Lured by its delicious food, tropical weather. friendly locals, culture and and postcard scenery, Thailand has long been a favourite holiday destination for Australian travellers.
Now, the country is attracting a new cohort of visitors, attracted by its lower cost of living, modern medical facilities, and relaxed, laid-back lifestyle - the retiree.
Later this month Tuncurry couple Clive and Di Boddington will join more than 20,000 Australian ex-pats, to settle in the South East Asian country.
While Di has only visited the kingdom on a couple of occasions, Clive at one time worked as an agricultural consultant for the king.
"I've always had it in the back of my mind that I would like to live there," Clive said.
But, Clive had to first introduce Di to the country.
However, as is often the case 'best laid plans' can come unstuck.
Just one week into the couple's six week holiday Di became ill and was rushed to Bangkok Hospital, Pattaya Beach where tests discovered she had contracted a chest infection, and 'something' on the roof of her mouth.
Following their return home a referral to a specialist at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle found cancer of the soft palate, which led to seven gruelling weeks of radiation and chemotherapy.
The couple said they would be forever grateful to Thai doctors who picked up the abnormality which had not been discovered in Australia.
"If we had not been there I would not be here today," Di said.
Three more attempts to re-visit the country were blocked by COVID-19, before success earlier this year.
And, on the return home they decided to make Thailand their home.
Besides the obvious economic benefits, including the private hospital system, the couple was impressed with the overall respect much of the population had for one another and an efficient public transport system.
"It's a happy place," Clive said.
"Young shop assistants call you sir, and not mate, and with a smile; they look at foreigners, like us, as giving them a helping hand.
"We are going to live in a condo for $150/week, the equivalent would be more than $1000 and electricity is half, we can afford to eat out every night and we don't need a car as there is always transport which costs about 20 cents."
Drawing an aged pension, they have pulled together a 'tight' budget, but maintain they are not cutting back on any luxuries and plan to hire a housekeeper/cook, and will eat out most nights.
The only snag for the couple, who are both aged in their 70s, is the high cost of medications; an osteoporosis drug in Australia costs just $6.50 per script, but $1600 in Thailand, while a Ventolin inhaler could cost up to $140/month.
For keen lawn bowler Di, there are four bowling clubs within a short distance from their home, while the close proximity of Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos has travel on the couple's itinerary, including a visit to Hong Kong for the Rugby Sevens.
"We can fly to any destination in Thailand for less than $50 when it costs $250 to fly from Port Macquarie to Sydney.
"The list goes on .."
The couple has secured a multi entry tourist visa nine months, and will then apply for a retirement visa.
