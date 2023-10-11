Great Lakes Advocate
Centre Firetrail fire at Darawank.

Updated October 11 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:50pm
A fire at Darawank is at advice level. Picture Shutterstock.
A fire at Darawank is at advice level.

National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) with assistance from NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are conducting backburning operation on the Centre Firetrail fire at Darawank.

