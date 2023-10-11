Great Lakes senior college students leaving the exam room following the English paper one earlier today were both relieved and relatively happy with their performances.
More than 160 Year 12 students began their exams today, which extend to November 3 finishing with food technology.
Students will receive their results and ATARs on December 14.
"This is the culmination of 13 years of study and we are very proud of them," principal, Davina Bowen said.
"This is an important stage of their lives."
She said this year's cohort had settled down after three turbulent years.
Jasie Brown, who completed the advance paper, and sits for the English paper two tomorrow, said she had run out of time.
"But, my essay was solid," she said.
Co-school captain, Jacob Earl, who also sat for the advance paper, was happy with his answers.
"I believe I did better than I thought I would," Jacob said.
"I am happy with how it went."
Elyssa Keen said she was glad the first exam was over.
Despite having some reservations about the exam, Elyssa hoped she had performed well.
"I think I went okay; I got to the essay and I knew all the questions," Ellie May said.
"The first exam is always the hardest so it's nice to get it out of the way."
Lilli Bultitude also believed she did okay.
"It could have been harder; we were prepared for much harder questions," she said.
Her comments were echoed by Grace Romer.
"I feel the the same.
"It wasn't overly hard but still a challenge."
Earlier today deputy premier and minister for education and early learning, Prue Car said the HSC class of 2023 has been working hard to get to this point and students deserve to feel proud of all that they have already achieved.
