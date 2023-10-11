Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The exams began with the English paper one today

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
October 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elyssa Keen, Jessie Brown and school captain, Jacob Earl have all secured early entry to university. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Elyssa Keen, Jessie Brown and school captain, Jacob Earl have all secured early entry to university. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Great Lakes senior college students leaving the exam room following the English paper one earlier today were both relieved and relatively happy with their performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.