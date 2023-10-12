The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is returning to Great Lakes Cinema 3 this weekend with its brand new 2023 show, a musical journey entitled Stories.
Set against the spectacular backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, the Tattoo Arena will play host to impressive cultural showcases from the United Kingdom and Ireland.
From the massed pipes and drums, the Tattoo dancers and fiddlers, and the stunning imagery captured through light and projections, audiences will be transported and enthralled.
Representing Australia will be The Scots College Pipes and Drums, The Scots College Sydney Old Boys Pipes and Drums and The Scots School Albury Pipe Band.
Stories, is a celebration of sagas, myths and legends which will transport audiences on a journey of ideas, from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage.
Its cast of more than 800 UK and international performers will present everything from massed pipes and drums supported by Tattoo dancers and fiddlers, to precision drill.
Performers from Norway, the United States, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago and Switzerland will grace the Tattoo Arena alongside homegrown acts from across the UK and Ireland.
As always, the military will play a prominent role, with the Royal Air Force the lead service.
Making their Tattoo debut, the United States Air Force Band will wow crowds with a freestyle musical performance depicting America's great songbook, while the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra will bring a vibrant burst of colour.
