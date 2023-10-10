Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council

By Staff Reporters
October 11 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Inkson, MidCoast Council strategic weeds biosecurity officer talks about plume poppy. Picture by Scott Calvin,
Terry Inkson, MidCoast Council strategic weeds biosecurity officer talks about plume poppy. Picture by Scott Calvin,

The Mid-Coast has the dubious distinction of being the only place in Australia an invasive weed, the plume poppy, has ever been found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.