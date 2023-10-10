The Mid-Coast has the dubious distinction of being the only place in Australia an invasive weed, the plume poppy, has ever been found.
It was first detected in the Kiwarrak area in 2021.
Since then, MidCoast Council has been working with the local community to identify and report occurrences with the goal of eradication "within coming years".
However, it has now emerged in another location in the Mid-Coast.
"During mid September of 2023, whilst on a 'Sunday drive' to visit friends in the Upper Lansdowne valley, a MidCoast Council biosecurity weeds officer detected a plume poppy plant growing on the side of Koppin Yarratt Road in Upper Lansdowne," biosecurity weeds officer, Terry Inkson said.
Council is again seeking assistance from landholders in the area to help implement a rapid response for the new infestation.
"We would like the local community members to be actively detecting and reporting plume poppy plants to council and potentially requesting for assistance with its management leading to local eradication," Mr Inkson said.
The infestation of the weed is thought to have come about initially through an "escapee" from a deliberately planted plume poppy in somebody's garden.
"This plant has a history of being sold online through providers of rare plants and seed distribution networks," Mr Inkson said.
"If you see this plant advertised for sale, please report your findings to MidCoast Council's biosecurity weeds team."
The plume poppy, known scientifically as Bocconia frutescens, is a priority biosecurity risk and council has received funding from the state government to help manage the infestations.
