Police issue timely warning to supervising passengers

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers have issued a timely reminder to anyone supervising a learner driver the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit was under 0.005.
The warning comes after a 46-year-old Narrabeen woman tested positive following a breath analysis while she was supervising a L driver.
Just before 9pm last Saturday, October 7 police were conducting random breath testing on Manning Street, Tuncurry when they pulled over the vehicle.
The driver was subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result, while the supervising passenger also was tested and returned a positive result.
She was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station for breath analysis which returned a result of 0.102 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
The woman's drivers licence was suspended and she was given a Court Attendance Notice (CAN) to appear at Forster Local Court on Wednesday, October 25.
It is also illegal to supervise if you have illegal drugs present in your system or if you're under the influence of drugs.
