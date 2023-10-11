Let your conscience guide your vote in referendum

I wish I could sit and yarn with them and unite them. Despite the love, concern and care they have for our people they have been entangled in a process that was meant to help our people, but it has not. Whether on the coast, Upper Hunter, on the Darling or in the Territory, our people express to me their confusion and disappointment. They ought to have been encouraged by this process, but it has been ugly and left scars, emotional stress, and apprehension. We should be all walking and working proudly together, encouraging one another.