They've been a familiar sight at markets, retail outlets or just strolling along Mid North Coast streets for close to a decade.
But, Aragorn, the Pyreanean Mountain dog and his constant companion, Lorna McDonough-Brown have decided its time to put away the collar and lead for a quieter, less hectic life at their Smiths Lake home.
Since 2014 this dynamic duo has been raising funds for the Kids With Cancer Foundation, collecting more than $1700 through pats and pawsomeness, and helping to highlight awareness and support for close to 800 children diagnosed with cancer in Australia annually - one pat at a time.
With Aragorn now 10 years old, and Lorna 85, the team has decided its time to step aside from their charity work.
Aragorn's fluffy fur and soulful eyes have captured the attention of thousands who have been more than happy to pay a couple of dollars for a pat and hug.
Kids with Cancer Foundation helps support kids with cancer and their families through donating to a charity that provides direct financial assistance, care packs, Wigs 4 Kids, funds children's hospitals and oncology clinicians and more.
While Aragorn has put up his paws, this four-legged champion-fundraiser, and Lorna know others will rise in their place to continue the important work of fundraising for Kids with Cancer Foundation.
Lorna and Aragorn attended their last market in late August in Forster.
For more information on Kids with Cancer Foundation, or to donate, visit www.kidswithcancer.org.au
RELATED: Aragorn is certainly a wonder dog
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.