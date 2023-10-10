Free koala conservation workshop at Wootton

Kuruah and Great Lakes Landcare and MidCoast Council will hold a free workshop to explore koala conservation and habitat later this month.
The workshop will be held on Saturday, October 28, 9.30am-2.30pm in Wootton.
MidCoast Council koala project officer, Caitlin Orr will speak on the Koala Safe Spaces project, works already in train and funding opportunities to support koala habitat on private land by regenerating existing vegetation to a more resilient function.
Bunyah Restoration Project member, Shaun Tamplin will share his experiences in private land koala conservation and findings from its citizen science project in the Bunyah area.
Department of Planning and Environment senior project officer (koalas), Reagan Walker will give a regional perspective and update, while senior land services officer Rye Gollan will give an update on Local Land Services initiatives.
After a lunch from Hardwood Espresso, Scott Meier of Bush and Rainforest Restoration and Consulting (BARRC) will give a habitat restoration walk and talk at a new local regeneration site, and MidCoast 2 Tops private land conservation officer, Isabelle Strachan will share eucalypt and other tree identification tips.
Book early as numbers are limited. RSVP to joel.kgl.landcare@gmail.com.
Alternatively, if Wootton sounds too far away and you're down in our southern areas, you can visit the Pindimar Market Day the same Saturday and get some friendly koala wisdom chatting to MidCoast Council senior ecologist, Mat Bell, and the Myall Koala and Environment Group.
Go to barringtoncoast.com.au/whats-on/pindimar-bundabah-market-day for details.
