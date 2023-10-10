Great Lakes Advocate
Free koala conservation workshop at Wootton

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 11 2023 - 11:38am, first published 7:00am
Learn about koala conservation and habitat enhancement. Picture Shutterstock
Kuruah and Great Lakes Landcare and MidCoast Council will hold a free workshop to explore koala conservation and habitat later this month.

Local News

