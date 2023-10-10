Great Lakes Advocate
More than 780 rugby players converged on Forster Tuncurry

By Phil Wilkins
Updated October 10 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Forster Tuncurry last weekend hosted the sevens rugby union carnival. Picture file.
"Bigger, brighter and inspirational for rugby union, better than ever," is how NSW rugby union official, Michael Doyle described the three-day state under-17 and under-15 seven-a-side rugby carnival in Forster-Tuncurry last weekend.

