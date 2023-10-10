"Bigger, brighter and inspirational for rugby union, better than ever," is how NSW rugby union official, Michael Doyle described the three-day state under-17 and under-15 seven-a-side rugby carnival in Forster-Tuncurry last weekend.
"Understandably, Australians have been despondent about the state of the game during the World Cup tournament, losing to Fiji and then Wales," Mr Doyle said.
"We all have been disappointed," he said.
"But, this carnival for our best under 17-year-old and under-15 rugby players in the state, boys and girls, would have changed opinions.
"The speed and skills of these young people have been exceptional, their pace in attack and tackling in defence outstanding."
Manly club's under-15 girls excelled in defeating Penrith.
They won a thrilling final, inflicting a one try-all and 7-5 defeat on valiant opponents while the under-15 boys of neighbouring club, Warringah, displayed tremendous speed in defeating Parramatta, 24-14, and Sydney University won an enthralling under-17 women's final, 21-14.
In all, 783 players took part in the Forster carnival with the swelling numbers obliging NSW Rugby to divide the championships into two carnivals.
Michael Doyle praised the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins club for its generosity and co-operative spirit in hosting the championships for the third successive year, likewise complimenting MIdCoast Council for its generosity and for the excellent condition of the grounds used during the carnival.
"There was not a vacancy or room available in town with the interest in the carnival. It was amazing," Mr Doyle said.
"We have been blessed with good weather and good people. It's been a grand tournament and gratifying to see the friendships which have been established."
As a final word to a sun swept, incident-free and thoroughly enjoyable carnival, may I say how efficient and considerate the young referees were during the carnival. They were exceptional.
Results:
