Try as we may occasionally to get all of our ducks in a row, for duck breeder and Koorainghat resident, Tanya Rae the stakes are a little higher.
The long time duck and waterfowl enthusiast is seeking kindred spirits to create a Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association, with an initial meeting set to take place on Sunday, October 22 at the Taree Showground tea room.
Tanya hopes to meet others who share her passion and create a space for exchanging information and educating the wider community in the proper care for these often misunderstood feathered creatures.
"We're starting the association to get the word out to people and teach them the right way to keep ducks," Tanya said.
One such example of doing things the "right way" is ceasing the practice of feeding ducks bread, something which provides the birds no nutritional value as well as being quite harmful to their health.
At present, 15 people have indicated they will be attending the association's initial meeting and there is a Facebook group that has already gathered 30 members.
By all indications, there appears to be plenty of interest among the community for the proposed association.
People don't realise how affectionate ducks can be.- Tanya Rae
Despite waterfowl not immediately springing to mind as the most popular of species for breeding and showing, there remains a dedicated cohort devoted to preserving their numbers.
Enthusiasts liken the behavioural traits of their birds to that of domesticated animals, such as dogs, providing affection and companionship to their owners.
"People don't realise how affectionate ducks can be," Tanya said.
"Just like dogs, with Muskovy ducks, when they're happy to see you they wag their tails like crazy," she said.
For Tanya, who lives with several spinal injuries, her ducks give her a reason to get out of bed in the morning.
She says they have different personalities and have names like Doopy (doofus mixed with dopey), Flash, Chili, Sparkles, Waddles and others.
"You've no idea how much fun owning ducks can be.
"I've got my ducks to see to, and that gives me a reason to go on."
For further information contact Tanya Rae on 0406 244 733.
