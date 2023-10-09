Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will conduct the Mid Coast Eco Burn Education Workshop this Friday, October 13 at Nabiac between 8.30am-3.30pm.
The event has been designed for rural landholders who are interested in using fire to manage their property, both to protect life and property from bushfire, and to support and protect native vegetation.
The workshop will cover information about fire behaviour, fire risk and how the environment responds to fire.
Topics earmarked for discussion will include:
Each workshop includes a property planning activity.
Participants will be given a map of their property, including vegetation type mapping.
As a group they will walk through how to design and make a fire management plan to achieve property management goals.
Teaming up with the Rural Fire Service (RFS), workshops are a localised adaption of the state-wide Hotspots program.
Hotspots is run by the RFS and the Nature Conservation Council of NSW
For more information about the workshop and to register, please click this link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/eco-burn-education-workshop-nabiac-tickets-624901496197.
