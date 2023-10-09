Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The event has been designed for rural landholders who are interested in using fire to manage their property

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will conduct the Mid Coast Eco Burn Education Workshop this Friday. Picture supplied.
Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will conduct the Mid Coast Eco Burn Education Workshop this Friday. Picture supplied.

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will conduct the Mid Coast Eco Burn Education Workshop this Friday, October 13 at Nabiac between 8.30am-3.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.