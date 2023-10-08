Nippers is a fun program for children aged from five to under 14 years to enjoy the beach in a safe environment.
The program is designed to ensure participation and enjoyment while increasing confidence and skill base in the water, on the sand, and with interpersonal interactions.
As they progress through the various age groups, nippers will undergo lessons in wading, running, ocean swimming, board paddling and lifesaving skills as well as learning the basics of resuscitation and first aid.
The nippers program, however, does not provide specific learn-to-swim training or stroke correction.
Surf Life Saving Australia strongly encourages this to be taken up externally.
All six surf life saving clubs in the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch of NSW have released start and continuation details for the 2023-24 nippers junior activities program:
Registrations will continue to be taken after these dates.
Interested families should contact their local clubs on the above websites.
Forster junior activities chairperson (JAC), Nova Grosvenor, suggests that, regardless of which club in the branch is being joined, 'first-timers' should arrive an hour before the start of activities in order to ensure enrolment has been successful and questions can be answered.
Signing up for nippers can be done online, although assistance in doing so is available at each club.
A web search for 'Find a surf club near you' and following the prompts will enable this.
In order for a child to enrol as a nipper, a parent or carer must first join a club as a general member.
General membership applies to someone who do not hold an SLSA award but have a close connection to existing or intending nipper members.
It is a requirement that one parent or designated guardian is on the beach during the entire duration of each nipper's session.
We need people to fulfil multiple volunteer roles and others with specific skills like Tim Wright who has checked all our nippers boards and made repairs where required.- Forster junior activities chairperson, Nova Grosvenor
All clubs within the Lower North Coast Branch are registered as 'Active Kids' voucher providers.
The safety of nippers is the highest priority for those conducting the activities.
This responsibility lies with the beach patrol captain on duty, the JAC, and the water safety supervisor (WSS).
The WSS is responsible for the safe conduct and delivery of nipper water activities, and for the supervision of the hi-vis water safety personnel (WSP) in carrying out their responsibilities as part of a team.
As a volunteer-based organisation, surf life saving clubs rely on the generosity of community members in conducting activities.
Ms Grosvenor, said all clubs required assistance running the nippers curriculum each Sunday.
"We need age managers, assistant managers, water safety personnel, gear stewards to move equipment onto and off the beach, and barbeque team members," she said.
"We need people to fulfil multiple volunteer roles and others with specific skills like Tim Wright who has checked all our nippers boards and made repairs where required.
"We provide training for both in-water and on-beach roles when required, including simply watching videos in some cases."
In general, the nippers season each year runs from the beginning of October through to the end of March.
