Feral deer in the cross hairs across Mid Coast

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 9 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Deer are not native to Australia and cause extensive harm to our environment, the economy and pose a significant public safety risk. Picture Shutterstock.
MidCoast Council has worked with professional contractors to cull feral deer in Old Bar, Diamond Beach and south Forster.

