Extension of Little Steet pathway to start soon

Enjoying a stroll along the Little Street foreshore in Forster will soon be a whole lot easier.
Shared pathway users will be able to travel from the Little Street Baths through to the Pelican Boardwalk on Memorial Drive.
MidCoast Council will start work on the shared path extension between the Waterline Boatshed and the Number One Boatshed on October 16.
Standby parking facilities for customers of the foreshore businesses will improve safety at this busy location.
Funding for the project has come from the Crown Lands Reserve Trust along with a contribution from council.
