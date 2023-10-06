Great Lakes Advocate
'Joe Rider' motorcycle safety campaign launch at Taree

October 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Council, police and motor cycle enthusiasts at the Joe Rider campaign launch - Chris Dimarco, Daniel Yarroll, Graeme Dunning, Sergeant Dave Coyle, Senior Constable Andrew McNeill, Linda Brook-Franklin, Ron Auld, Adrian Panuccio and Steve Collins. Picture by Scott Calvin.
October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and over the next week, October 9 to 13, volunteer motorcyclists will be out and about wearing yellow "I am Joe Rider" vests.

