"Time for a business health check" is being held by MidCoast Council and MidCoast Business Chamber on Tuesday, October 17 at the Manning Entertainment Centre from 9.30am to 12pm. Business health does not only mean financial health, but the wellbeing of you and your staff. Keynote speaker at the forum will be Elle Sproll, founder of Own Your Health. Register at www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au/activity/time-for-a-business-health-check.