Mid Coast's first Koala Festival kicks off in Tinonee

MidCoast Council is holding a Koala Festival at Tinonee Sports Field.
The festival is being held on October 7 from 9am - 1pm, and includes a barbecue lunch, activities for kids and a range of stalls.
Landholders and families will have fun and learn how to help our local koala populations.
"You'll find out how to report koala sightings and identify koala feed trees," said MidCoast Council manager natural systems, Gerard Tuckerman.
"If you have land, you can learn how to make your property a koala safe space."
Stalls will be hosted by Local Land Services, Landcare, MidCoast Council, NSW Koala Strategy, Department of Planning and Environment, Harrington Lion's Club, local artists, and many others.
"Many people are interested in carbon farming and we'll have experts on hand to help answer your questions," Mr Tuckerman said.
There will also be opportunities to learn about weeds that impact koalas, water and heat stress, cultural burning, sustainable farming, koala vehicle strike, the importance of water and refuge areas, responsible dog ownership, and koala population monitoring and surveys.
There will be an opportunity for landholders to sign up for the Koala Safe Spaces program on the day if they would like to.
Booking is not required, simply turn up on the day.
The MidCoast Koala Safe Spaces program is supported by the NSW government and aims to provide more habitat for koalas, support local community action, improve koala safety and health, and build our knowledge to improve koala conservation.
"Community members, including Tinonee Public School, have been on the cutting edge of urban koala care," said Mr Tuckerman.
"We are delighted we can now better support local koala conservation efforts through the Koala Safe Spaces program.
"The impact on koalas from the 2019 drought and bushfires was a catalyst in drawing widespread community and government attention to the work that needs to be done to turn the tide for koalas."
Find out more about Koala Safe Spaces at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-safe-spaces-program.
