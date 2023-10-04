Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

MidCoast Council seeks public feedback on North Tuncurry Sports Area

By Staff Reporters
October 4 2023 - 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Tuncurry Regional Sports Complex. Picture supplied.
North Tuncurry Regional Sports Complex. Picture supplied.

The community is invited to provide feedback on a document that sets out the future direction of the North Tuncurry Sports Area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.