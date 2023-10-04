The community is invited to provide feedback on a document that sets out the future direction of the North Tuncurry Sports Area.
The draft Plan of Management for North Tuncurry Sports Area is available for comment until November 2, 2023.
Community feedback will inform the plan, which sets out how the land will be managed, used, and developed into the future, explained MidCoast Council's manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
"The draft Plan of Management will be used to attract funding for upgrades to the area," Ms Hatton said.
"This document sets the longer-term strategic direction of this popular recreational area and we are keen to hear the community's feedback."
The North Tuncurry Sports Area includes the sports fields of the North Tuncurry Regional Sports Complex, which contains Harry Elliott Oval, the Western League Field and the Peter Barclay Sports Fields. Rugby league, rugby union, soccer and touch football are all played here.
The built facilities include clubhouses, amenities, a 633-seat grandstand with change rooms, showers, public toilets, team benches, kitchen and kiosk, and car parking areas. The nearby dog park within Bickford Park is part of the plan.
Also in the news: Forster carnival heralds start to 2023-24 surf season | photos
The Sports Club and Tennis Club are not included in the Plan of Management for the North Tuncurry Sports Area.
The draft Plan of Management draws on a master plan completed for the area in 2001, and a discussion paper and plan drafted in 2010.
The sports area supports active lifestyles for local people and is a unique attraction to the region for visitors. The plan will provide for the needs of a growing population.
Additionally, the plan proposes new developments for the North Tuncurry Sports Area based on information gathered during the development of the draft plan. Council engaged major user groups and organisations including:
The draft plan has been developed to achieve a balanced, responsible and ecologically sustainable use of the land. It is designed to address the needs of the local neighbourhood, the broader community, visitors to the region and the environment, Ms Hatton said.
To share your feedback on the draft Plan of Management, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/north-tuncurry-sports-area before November 2.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.