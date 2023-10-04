Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forster Civic Centre ready to open to public

By Staff Reporters
October 5 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin and general manager Adrian Panuccio at the new Forster Civic Centre. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin and general manager Adrian Panuccio at the new Forster Civic Centre. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council is encouraging residents to check out their new community facility - the Forster Civic Centre on Lake Road - next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.