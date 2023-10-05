The movie is being sold as a rumination on AI, something Edwards has touched on as the acting and writing unions strike for protections against AI taking over aspects of their jobs. But there's no real clear message in The Creator about AI. We don't delve into the finer details of the robots enough to really know what we're dealing with. Perhaps somewhere along the line in the development of this script (which was co-written with About a Boy writer-director Chris Weitz) there was more exposition on the rules of this AI world, but it was pared down in favour of an action-heavy adventure.

