Four Mid Coast finalists in NSW Tourism Awards

Two businesses, one not-for-profit organisation, and one major event are representing the Mid Coast as finalists in the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards.
Myall River Camp at Hawks Nest, Tiona Holiday Camp in Pacific Palms, Aussie Ark in the Barrington Tops and the Wingham Music Festival were all named as finalists, although it is unclear what categories they are finalists in.
Twenty-six categories are being contested, with two major awards, the Tourism Star Award and the Dean Goddard Award for Oustanding Contribution by an Individual in NSW being handed out.
The NSW Tourism Awards "celebrate business excellence, acknowledge business innovation and reward exceptional customer service".
Winners will be announced at a Gala Black Tie Dinner to be held in Sydney on November 6, 2023.
Relevant category winners will go on to represent NSW at the Australian Tourism Awards to be held early 2024 in Darwin, Northern Territory.
