Council

Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort at Bulahdelah modified development consent refused by MidCoast Council

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated October 3 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
MidCoast Council chambers. File photo.
A caravan park in Bulahdelah has sought to add more campsites, have developer contribution fees waived and be released from MidCoast Council's water and sewerage requirements.

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

