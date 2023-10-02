No marina for Parry's Cove, Tea Gardens

Plans for the development of a marina in the area at Tea Gardens known as Parry's Cove Marina will not be accepted by MidCoast Council.
Council is no longer endorsing the land for rezoning as an Urban Release Area following objections by the NSW government for ecological reasons.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment - Biodiversity and Conservation Division (BCD) and NSW Department of Industries - Fisheries (NSW Fisheries) both said they would not support the rezoning for development due to seriously potential impacts on the environment.
MidCoast Council director of liveable communities Paul de Szell told councillors at the September ordinary meeting that the impacts would be irreversible in some cases.
The shoreline is mapped as a Migratory Bird Important Area and the area in question adjoins the Port Stephens - Great Lakes Marine Park and sits between a sanctuary zone and habitat protection zone.
The eastern edge of the proposal site and adjoining areas of the Myall River are listed as international wetlands of importance and as nationally important wetlands, the letter from NSW Fisheries said.
In addition to key fish habitats being affected, direct impacts would occur to coastal saltmarsh, protected and listed as an Endangered Ecological Community.
BCD said the proposed development of a marina was inappropriate in type, scale and size for the location and "will result in unacceptable impacts on the biophysical, hydrological and ecological integrity of coastal wetlands".
Councillor Alan Tickle sought clarification at the meeting whether the decision not to rezone the area "sterilised" the land for any development, or just development of a marina.
Mr De Szell confirmed that it "does not sterilise the site for any other purpose ... but it does preclude the proposal to rezone a site for the purpose of a marina".
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the recommendation that the land be no longer endorsed as an Urban Release Area.
