No marina for Parry's Cove, Tea Gardens

By Julia Driscoll
October 2 2023 - 4:00pm
A planning proposal for a marina at Tea Gardens Growth Area 3 (highlighted in red) will not be accepted by MidCoast Council. Image from MidCoast Urban Release Areas Report - Tea Gardens Growth Area 3.
Plans for the development of a marina in the area at Tea Gardens known as Parry's Cove Marina will not be accepted by MidCoast Council.

