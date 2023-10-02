Great Lakes Advocate
Take a free tour of Tea Gardens Water Treatment Plant

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:00pm
Previous treatment plant tour. Picture supplied
Local residents are invited to take a free tour of the Tea Gardens Water Treatment Plant and Hawks Nest Sewage Treatment Plant.

