Take a free tour of Tea Gardens Water Treatment Plant

Local residents are invited to take a free tour of the Tea Gardens Water Treatment Plant and Hawks Nest Sewage Treatment Plant.
During the tour on Saturday, October 7, participants will learn about the process that goes into keeping their taps flowing and toilets flushing as they're taken behind the scenes by some of MidCoast Council's most specialised staff.
Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said people always walked away with a greater appreciation for these services after taking a tour.
"Most people don't give a lot of thought to how water gets to and from their homes, but once they've seen the inner workings of our plants and heard from our operators, they have a much better understanding of just how intricate and involved the whole process is," said Mr Scott.
"Our Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest facilities service around 3000 homes and businesses every day and this is one of the first times we've opened their doors to the public, so we're really excited to invite the community along."
The tour will run from 10am-1pm and will begin at the Tea Gardens Public School Hall.
Transport to and from the facilities will be provided and a complementary lunch will be served.
Bookings are essential.
To book your spot or find out more, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/water-open-day.
