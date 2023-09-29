Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

National Police Remembrance Day at Tuncurry

By Staff Reporters
September 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police officers of the Manning Great Lakes Police District and their families came together in Tuncurry to mark National Police Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.