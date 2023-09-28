Honour our fallen officers on National Police Remembrance Day

Each year, September 29 holds a special significance for police throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands.
It is a day to remember and honour our fallen officers whose lives were tragically cut short while performing their duties as a police officer.
Hundreds of serving and retired police officers and their families will gather today to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
Services will be held across the state and at the Wall of Remembrance in The Domain, Sydney to honour the fallen officers who have died in the line of duty since 1862.
A local service will be held at 10am at the Forster-Tuncurry Seventh-day Adventist Church, 29 North Street Tuncurry.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson acknowledged the sacrifice police officers have made in the Myall Lakes electorate.
"On this day, we must acknowledge those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We must also pay our respects to our local men and women in blue who dedicate themselves daily to keep our communities safe. Thank you."
Shadow Minister for Police Paul Toole said today is an opportunity to show our support for our police and thank them for their bravery and service every single day.
"Today we pay our respects to those police officers who have lost their lives to protect us all," Mr Toole said.
"We also remember those who have lost their lives through illness, injury or other circumstances, and we stand with those they have left behind."
"To those who have a heavy heart today - those carrying the grief that comes with losing someone close to them - we acknowledge and stand with you."
"Our police spend every day working to keep our community safe often running towards danger when the natural instinct would be to run the other way."
"The NSW Police Family is like no other...it provides camaraderie, support and friendship and a unique bond that can never be broken."
