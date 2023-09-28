Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A local service is being held at Forster-Tuncurry on September 29, 2023

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 29 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honour our fallen officers on National Police Remembrance Day
Honour our fallen officers on National Police Remembrance Day

Each year, September 29 holds a special significance for police throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.