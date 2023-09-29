Strategies that set the future direction for the planning and provision of play spaces and skate parks in the MidCoast are currently on exhibition for community comment.
MidCoast Council's Draft Playspace and Skatepark Strategies are on public exhibition until November 2, 2023.
The strategies outline how the region's playgrounds and skateparks will be planned for over the next 12 years. They will be used as a tool to attract funding for upgrades and replacements, council's manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
"We are keen to get community feedback on them."
The Playspace Strategy focuses on the future of the 79 playgrounds in the MidCoast region.
"The community has told us that they want us to provide high quality, accessible and inclusive playgrounds, and this strategy will help us to plan and achieve the community's vision," Ms Hatton said.
"Council's goal is to ensure our playgrounds are managed and delivered in the most effective manner for social, economic and environmental outcomes for the community."
The long-term goal is to improve access to play spaces. The action plan in the strategy covers every existing playground. It includes the construction of five new play spaces in the region when funding is available.
The audit also revealed the need to remove some playgrounds when they reach the end of their useful life. In locations where removal is planned, higher quality modern playgrounds will be provided in other nearby parks and reserves.
The Skate Park Strategy looks at the 15 skate parks across the MidCoast. Considerations include accessibility, assessment of the locations, size and type, and maintenance. Skate parks are categorised based on design and level of user ability - from beginner to advanced.
"The strategy outlines our plans to construct two new skate parks, upgrade a number and remove several that are not delivering value for the community," added Ms Hatton.
"The vision for our skateparks is that all our youth have access to skate facilities that meet their needs and enhance their active lifestyles. We want our skateparks to be contemporary, innovative, imaginative, inclusive, socially engaging, appropriately located, equitably distributed and able to be sustainably managed."
These strategies were developed as a recommendation from the MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023 - 2035 and consider feedback the community provided during this consultation.
To share your feedback on the draft strategies, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/projects before 2 November.
