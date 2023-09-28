Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forster's new offshore artificial reef makes a splash

By Staff Reporters
September 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offshore artificial reef being installed near Forster. Picture by Shane Chalker Photography.
Offshore artificial reef being installed near Forster. Picture by Shane Chalker Photography.

The first of two modules making up a brand new Offshore Artificial Reef (OAR) has been launched from Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.