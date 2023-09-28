Forster's new offshore artificial reef makes a splash

The first of two modules making up a brand new Offshore Artificial Reef (OAR) has been launched from Forster.
The Forster OAR, situated approximately four kilometres east-north-east of Wallis Lake entrance at a depth of 33 meters, is set to become a focal point for local and visiting anglers.
The purpose-built structure was designed and constructed by Australian-based company SMC Marine.
The innovative design of the reef, featuring two steel towers placed 30 metres apart, each weighing around 50 tonnes, standing 13 metres high, and 16x16 metres wide, promises to create a marine environment and is expected to attract a variety of fish species in a relatively short time, including kingfish, mulloway, and snapper.
Artificial reefs also play a crucial role in deflecting currents and creating eddies and upwellings, providing intricate habitats for marine life.
"The new OAR for Forster is a game-changer, it will offer exceptional recreational fishing opportunities and a thriving habitat for Forster's diverse marine life," Phil Gogerly, Reel Ocean Adventures fishing charter operator, said.
Reel Ocean Adventures assisted DPI Fisheries in the deployment of the first artificial reef module. The second module will be deployed within the next few weeks, completing the artificial reef structure.
The Forster OAR was funded through the the former Coalition government's artificial reef program which draws its funding through the Recreational Fishing Trust.
"Recreational fishing continues to be one of our region's most popular pastimes, and the Forster Offshore Artificial Reef will bring big opportunities for local businesses and tourism," Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
"The launch of the Forster Offshore Artificial Reef marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance fishing opportunities and ecological benefits in the Forster region."
Mrs Thompson said the initiative has been years in the making, with the groundwork laid by the former Member for Myall Lakes, the late Stephen Bromhead.
"Stephens vision for enhancing recreational fishing opportunities in the Forster region have come to fruition with the official launch of Forster's Offshore Artificial Reef," Mrs Thompson said.
