MidCoast Council mayor and deputy mayor election 2023

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 27 2023 - 3:59pm
MidCoast Council mayor and deputy mayor re-elected
MidCoast Council mayor and deputy mayor re-elected

Councillor Claire Pontin retains her position of mayor of MidCoast Council, following an election at council's September 2023 ordinary meeting.

Local News

