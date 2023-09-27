The facility includes an all-age, all-ability water splash pad with a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment, designed with no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards. The new amenities block also provides toilets and change facilities that cater for all ages and abilities. Access to the water playground is free of charge and will remain open all year round. It will be operational from 9am to 5pm daily (timings will be adjusted based on seasons / daylight hours).