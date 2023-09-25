A HAT-TRICK of goals to Lachie France highlighted Southern United's hard fought 5-2 win over Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 football grand final played at Broadmeadow.
However, the Ospreys went into the grand final on the back of a limited preparation due to the stop-start nature of the finals series. This concerned coach Jonathon Newman and he admitted his side wasn't at their best in the grand final, despite the scoreline that indicates a comfortable win:
"On paper 5-2 looks very convincing but it really didn't look like it would turn out that way in the first half,'' Newman said.
He explained that Kurri Kurri worked really hard to disrupt Southern United's play in early and it was clear that the lack of game time over the preceding five weeks had really cost the Ospreys some fluency and sharpness.
"It took us a good 25 minutes or so to settle and after a nice bit of controlled possession Lachie France opened the scoring with a well taken goal,'' Newman said.
However the lead didn't last too long when some indecision at the back saw Kurri Kurri awarded a free kick in a dangerous position, and the ensuing goal mouth scramble saw them equalise.
"We seemed to panic a bit after that trying to regain the lead as quickly as possible, but in doing so went well away from the plan we'd discussed before the game,'' Newman said.
"Fortunately half time allowed us to hit the reset button.
France notched his second goal soon after the resumption when he finished a great move by Roan Whiteman at the near post. Whiteman was provider again just minutes later, this time finding Jake Camilleri at close range.
It looked like the flood gates were going to open as Whiteman then went close to extending the lead, but instead Kurri Kurri scored next after some more confusion in Southern's defensive third saw the Roosters awarded a corner.
"Wee simply didn't pick up their one danger man and he headed home unopposed and at 3-2 things got tense again,'' Newman said.
However, Southern United responded and piled enormous amounts of pressure on Kurri Kurri's goal, and a seemingly endless succession of corners saw France complete his hat-trick. Mark Mallia rounded out the scoring after some good work by Blake Harrison.
