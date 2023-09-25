Great Lakes Advocatesport
Southern United win Newcastle Zone 2 grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 9:00am
Lachlan France scored three goals in Southern United's 5-2 win over Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 grand final.
A HAT-TRICK of goals to Lachie France highlighted Southern United's hard fought 5-2 win over Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 football grand final played at Broadmeadow.

