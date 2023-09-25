Great Lakes Advocate
Three patients flown to hospital after motor vehicle crash at Bungwahl

By Staff Reporters
September 25 2023 - 4:11pm
NSW Ambulance paramedics, Mounties Care CareFlight and a Toll Rescue Helicopter attended the accident. Picture supplied
Three people were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following a multi-vehicle on the Lakes Way at Bungwahl.

