MidCoast council's monthly ordinary meetings are open to the public to either sit in on or watch via the livestream.
Council's general manger Adrian Panuccio urges residents to tune in for a chance to see how council operates.
"The meetings make strategic decisions about how we operate as a council and are open to the community to participate in through our public and open forums or to view in person or online," he said.
At the next meeting on Wednesday, September 27 Councillors will have a number of important decisions to make.
The mayor and deputy mayor positions held by Cr Claire Pontin and Cr Alan Tickle will be voted on amongst the councillors for the next 12-month period.
A number of other important discussions will take place in the chambers, including the possibility of Forster-Tuncurry becoming a testing ground for hireable e-scooters and the placement of the draft MidCoast Destination Management Plan 2024-2030 and Playspace and Skatepark Strategies on exhibition.
To join the livestream, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Council-meetings and follow the prompts.
The meeting starts at 2pm on Wednesday, September 27.
