Surf patrols start for new season

By Anne Evans
September 25 2023 - 9:30am
WITH record numbers expected to flock to beaches as temperatures soar this summer, Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving (SLS) marked the beginning of the season with its annual branch Raising of the Flags ceremony at 10am on Saturday, at Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.

