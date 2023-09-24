WITH record numbers expected to flock to beaches as temperatures soar this summer, Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving (SLS) marked the beginning of the season with its annual branch Raising of the Flags ceremony at 10am on Saturday, at Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.
Official guests included Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin,
Other invitees were Paige Sharp and Brett Willing, representing branch major sponsors Newcastle Permanent, Lower North Coast SLS representative Ross Blowers, Nathan de Rooy, Lorraine Morgan, Ian Reynolds, Brendan Guiney, and the morning patrol members from Black Head.
Lower North Coast SLS has been supported by Newcastle Permanent for more than 15 years.
Newcastle Permanent branch manager, Brett Willing said last season Lower North Coast Surf lifesavers made 28 rescues and administered first aid 106 times.
"These are critical actions,'' he said.
Lower North Surf Life Saving president, Ross Blowers, said safety is more important than ever this year, as evidenced by last year's results.
"Last year, our surf lifesavers took close to 2000 preventative actions to keep the beachgoing community safe,'' he said.
"We also saw our volunteers receive 2629 education and service awards, which is a brilliant representation of their ongoing commitment to the community.
"We had nearly 150,000 visitors at our beaches last year, and we expect that number to increase with reports of warmer weather on the way.''
Meanwhile, the other five Lower North Coast surf clubs Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms - had their own raising of the flags ceremony last weekend.
However, the weather for the opening day of the season saw a cool, cloudy day which greeted beach goers.
Ocean temperature was the average 19 degrees for this time of year, but the air temperature was nearly 3 degrees below the average 22 degrees. The wind chill factor made it feel more like 15oC.
Although the bulk of visitors for the spring school vacation had yet to arrive by the time of raising of the flags, some early visitors still hit the beach.
At Forster Main Beach, the Hodges family from Tamworth were among the hardy few who were present to observe the local raising of the flags.
Antonia, Nicholas, mum Jacki, Xander and Maximus watched as Sue Druett and Hani Ibrahim prepared the beach for the morning patrol.
