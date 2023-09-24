Road rehabilitation work on the Lakes Way, Boolambayte is expected to begin in the next three weeks.
The work will take place between Violet Hill Road and two kilometres east of the Pacific Highway.
Works are expected to be completed in late 2024, weather permitting.
The site will be under traffic control during work hours and motorists are asked to remain patient and expect delays in the area.
The project is part of the $100 million funding program focusing on the regional roads that connect our communities and will provide improved safety and ride quality for motorists.
More information on other road projects can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/MajorRoadProjects
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.