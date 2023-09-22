Great Lakes Advocate
Fifty-seven-year-old man arrested following police raid on Taree premises

By Staff Reporters
September 22 2023 - 11:20am
Taree man charged with firearm offences. Stock photo
Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have charged a man for allegedly manufacturing firearms in Taree under Strike Force Temarang.

