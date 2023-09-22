Great Lakes Advocate
National Parks and Wildlife Service has completed significant upgrades to the popular walking track

By Staff Reporters
September 22 2023 - 6:00pm
NPWS has completed significant upgrades to the popular Booti Hill walking track in Booti Booti National Park.Picture Katrina Gray.
NPWS has completed significant upgrades to the popular Booti Hill walking track in Booti Booti National Park.Picture Katrina Gray.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has completed significant upgrades to the popular Booti Hill walking track in Booti Booti National Park.

Local News

