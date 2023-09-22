More than 150 excited Great Lakes College senior campus, Tuncurry Year 12 celebrated the official end of their high school education earlier today, Friday, September 22 with the traditional cycle ride over the Forster Tuncurry bridge.
Now in its 20th year, the day provides students with the opportunity to not only discard their uniforms, but relax and acknowledge 13 years of primary and secondary school education.
While the majority kept with tradition and cycled across the bridge, there was a collection of walkers, scooters and skateboards.
The cycle ride was the culmination of a week of celebrations, dress-ups and themes before students knuckle down for a serious two weeks of study for this year's Higher School Certificate.
During the two week school holidays teachers have made themselves available to help the students prepare for their exams.
"We've got a great bunch of kids," teacher," Simon Paterson said.
"A lot of the kids have early entry (into university) which takes away a lot of the stress," he said.
They were accompanied from Forster and back to the Tuncurry campus by teachers.
This year's HSC begins on Wednesday, October 11.
