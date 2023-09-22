Great Lakes Advocate
About 150 Year 12 students joined the annual cycle across the Forster Tuncurry bridge

By Jeanene Duncan
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
Spy aliens, Kynan Rosewarn and Tanna Davey, landed just before the annual bike run begun. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
More than 150 excited Great Lakes College senior campus, Tuncurry Year 12 celebrated the official end of their high school education earlier today, Friday, September 22 with the traditional cycle ride over the Forster Tuncurry bridge.

