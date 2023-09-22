Great Lakes Advocate
Readings will take place at MidCoast Libraries in early October

By Staff Reporters
September 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Children's author, Susea Spray will be reading her new book, A Big Blue Boat, at MidCoast Libraries. Picture supplied.
Children's author, Susea Spray will be reading her new book, A Big Blue Boat, at MidCoast Libraries early next month.

Local News

