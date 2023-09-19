The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid Coast is reminding residents fire permits have been suspended until further notice as the region prepares to enter a high fire danger rating.
The area's fire danger rating is forecast to rise to a high fire danger rating today, Wednesday, September 20.
RFS Mid Coast district operational officer, Kirsty Channon said this was one of the reasons why fire permits had been suspended.
"We've still got quite a lot of fire on the landscape," Ms Channon said.
"(Monday) was a high fire danger rating, and Wednesday is going back into high again.
"We've made that decision just to keep permits suspended until further notice."
The Mid Coast RFS automatically suspends permits when the fire danger rating is at high or above but current conditions have to permits remaining suspended even during a moderate fire danger rating.
"We are looking at a forecast of high fire danger ahead of easing conditions for us towards the weekend."
The decision comes as a total fire ban has been declared for Greater Sydney and the Far South Coast.
According to the RFS, 105 bushfires, grass fires and controlled burns were burning across the state this morning, Wednesday, September 20.
More than 500 firefighters and incident management team members have been working to contain these fires.
For the Mid North Coast region, it's been a particularly busy week.
"The volunteers have been busy over the last week or so bringing these fires into control," Ms Channon said.
"It's not unusual to see these fires this time of the year.
"But obviously with the conditions that we've got at the moment, that hot weather is making our life a bit more difficult."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.