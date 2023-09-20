Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Youth Awards

By Staff Reporters
September 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Future young leaders, Lauren Oberg, Malachi Walker, Jesse Linton, Izaac Boag, Maddison Laws, Cameron Waugh and Joshua Thompson. Picture MidCoast Council.
Future young leaders, Lauren Oberg, Malachi Walker, Jesse Linton, Izaac Boag, Maddison Laws, Cameron Waugh and Joshua Thompson. Picture MidCoast Council.

Young people from throughout the Mid-Coast region have been celebrated and acknowledged at the Midcoast Youth Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.