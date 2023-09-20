Young people from throughout the Mid-Coast region have been celebrated and acknowledged at the Midcoast Youth Awards.
Held at the Manning Entertainment Centre earlier this month, the ceremony was attended by more than 130 people, including award nominees, their guests and family members.
Initially an initiative of Taree PCYC and MidCoast Council, the awards have been designed to recognise the valuable contributions of young people aged 12-24 years within the local government area (LGA).
Now it is third year, the awards has grown to include new partners, LJ Hooker and Grow A Star Foundation.
Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said young people's contribution to the community was invaluable.
"Quite often we hear people say that young people are important because they are our future leaders," he said.
"This is a phrase we don't like to use at council.
"We believe that young people should be valued for the contribution they are already making to the community, not for their potential future contributions - and that's what the youth awards are all about."
The prizes were generously sponsored by each of the program partners, as well as Rotary International District 9660 and Friends of the Manning Regional Gallery.
There were 11 award winners across six award categories. Winners received a $250 EFTPOS voucher.
The winners:
A number of highly commended awards were also presented including the following:
