The Ospreys meet Kurri Kurri at Myers Field, Broadmeadow in the grand final for a 1.15pm kick-off

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:03am, first published 7:00am
Blake Barnes-Riddell looks to set up an attacking play for Southern United during the major semi-final against Kurri at Boronia Park. Photo Scott Calvin
SOUTHERN United return to the field on Saturday in a bid to claim the Newcastle Zone 2 football premiership.

