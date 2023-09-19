SOUTHERN United return to the field on Saturday in a bid to claim the Newcastle Zone 2 football premiership.
The Ospreys will meet Kurri Kurri at Myers Field in Broadmeadow in the grand final that will have a 1.15pm kick-off. Kurri finished the season-proper in third place.
Unbeaten Southern United completed the competition proper on August 19. There was a general bye in the competition the previous weekend. The Ospreys then didn't play until the grand final qualifying match on Saturday, September 9, where they disposed of Kurri, so they had another free weekend while Kurri defeated Barnsley to earn the other grand final berth.
Going into the finals series Southern coach, Jonathon Newman described the stop-start format as 'challenging'. The prospect of warm weather on Saturday is potentially another minefield for the Ospreys.
"I'm acutely aware of the lack of match play for our guys in the last four weeks,'' Newman said.
"Kurri Kurri have had to play each weekend of the finals series, which gives them the opportunity to build match fitness and refine a few things, whereas I know some of our players have been working on their golf handicaps.''
Five teams contested the finals series and Newman concedes he has issues with this, particularly with the protracted way the season has concluded.
"In my opinion, it would be preferable to have had the competition finish with a top four home and away semi final format, with the winners going to the grand final - it's all done and dusted in three weeks,'' he said.
"I'm not sure where the idea of five, six or even eight teams making the finals comes from in our game,\
"But again in my opinion it gives a club which has performed at an average level at best all season the opportunity to steal the limelight with a decent run of form over just a few weeks.''
Regardless of what happens on Saturday, the Ospreys will head to a higher grade in 2024 on the strength of being declared premiers at the conclusion of the 18 round competition-proper.
"Our target this year was always to finish first on the table and to secure promotion, and we've done that comfortably, averaging four goals per game at a cost of half a goal per match,'' Newman said.
"But there's little or no acknowledgement of that achievement from the game's governing bodies, and while we currently laud grand final winners as the best team of the season in whatever sport we're playing, we wouldn't ask for anything like that just yet.''
The Ospreys beat Kurri and both competition matches as well as the major semi-final.
However, Newman assured that complacency won't be an issue this weekend.
"So there's no complacency within our playing group, because we haven't won everything that is on offer for us this season as yet,'' he said.
