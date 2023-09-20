SOUTHERN United has the opportunity to grab some football history in the grand final of the Newcastle Zone 2 competition to be played at Myers Park in Broadmeadow this Saturday, September 23.
This will be the culmination of a journey that started last November when the Coastal Premier League, involving clubs from the Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football, collapsed after the northern clubs withdrew support.
Southern United made their debut in the CPL last year and were first grade grand finalists.
Club officials made inquiries about joining a Newcastle competition and were accepted in December with the full backing of Football Mid North Coast.
They Ospreys are the first club from Forster-Tuncurry to play in Newcastle.
Now they have the chance to claim a grand final win against Kurri Kurri, with the game to kick-off at 1.15pm.
The Jonathon Newman-coached Ospreys dominated the season-proper, winning 17 of the 18 games and drawing the other.
Southern scored 73 goals and conceded just 0.
Saturday's opponent, Kurri, were third at the conclusion of the season and they managed 38 goals to 30 against.
Southern United defeated Kurri 4-0 in the major semi-final at Boronia Park.
The Osprey's young reserve grade side bowed of the race when beaten 1-0 by Cooks Hill in the final last Saturday.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.